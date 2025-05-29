Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 62.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 306.53 crore

Net profit of Bharat Rasayan declined 62.55% to Rs 25.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 306.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 309.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.54% to Rs 140.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 1173.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1044.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

306.53309.621173.001044.6312.0222.3814.9111.2341.7690.41212.00149.1134.5784.03185.01123.3225.1367.11140.9295.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News