FDC consolidated net profit declines 16.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.46% to Rs 491.89 crore

Net profit of FDC declined 16.44% to Rs 38.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.46% to Rs 491.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 462.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.59% to Rs 266.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 305.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.50% to Rs 2108.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1942.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

