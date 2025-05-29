Rubfila International consolidated net profit rises 17.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.66% to Rs 147.47 crore

Net profit of Rubfila International rose 17.21% to Rs 8.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.66% to Rs 147.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 128.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.91% to Rs 29.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.16% to Rs 550.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 469.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

147.47128.62550.41469.808.538.658.127.6614.0412.3650.7343.2111.299.5639.7632.608.317.0929.4425.40

