KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.16% to Rs 63.99 crore

Net loss of KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation reported to Rs 22.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 13.16% to Rs 63.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.25% to Rs 14.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.19% to Rs 310.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 345.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

63.9973.69310.46345.6847.090.493.815.59-25.4511.3529.2876.71-28.348.3123.2170.82-22.2211.8414.3966.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News