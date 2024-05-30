Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IM+ Capitals consolidated net profit declines 1.37% in the March 2024 quarter

IM+ Capitals consolidated net profit declines 1.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 151.30% to Rs 139.62 crore

Net profit of IM+ Capitals declined 1.37% to Rs 12.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 151.30% to Rs 139.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 352.03% to Rs 93.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 355.12% to Rs 525.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales139.6255.56 151 525.12115.38 355 OPM %2.337.11 -10.253.03 - PBDT11.5412.05 -4 96.1522.07 336 PBT10.8511.56 -6 93.7620.00 369 NP12.2212.39 -1 93.6620.72 352

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit rises 47.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Kalyan Capitals consolidated net profit rises 73.08% in the December 2023 quarter

IM+ Capitals consolidated net profit rises 2225.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Mideast Integrated Steels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 37.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Anand Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 29.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kanungo Financiers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Binny Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Yunik Managing Advisors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story