IM+ Capitals consolidated net profit declines 1.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 151.30% to Rs 139.62 croreNet profit of IM+ Capitals declined 1.37% to Rs 12.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 151.30% to Rs 139.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 352.03% to Rs 93.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 355.12% to Rs 525.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
