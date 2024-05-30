Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kanungo Financiers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kanungo Financiers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Kanungo Financiers reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

