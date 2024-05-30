Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Binny Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Binny Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales rise 26.62% to Rs 1.76 crore

Net Loss of Binny Mills reported to Rs 6.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.62% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.80% to Rs 6.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.761.39 27 6.977.56 -8 OPM %-236.3617.27 --46.7725.00 - PBDT-7.26-2.82 -157 -15.09-10.30 -47 PBT-7.26-2.82 -157 -15.11-10.32 -46 NP-6.24-2.84 -120 -14.50-10.88 -33

First Published: May 30 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

