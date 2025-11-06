Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Imagicaa Next partners with Hello Park

Imagicaa Next partners with Hello Park

Nov 06 2025
To launch digital-physical (phygital) play parks for children in India

Imagicaa Next, wholly owned subsidiary of Imagicaaworld Entertainment, announced a landmark partnership with Hello Park, the world's largest chain of immersive, digital-physical (phygital) play parks for children. This partnership heralds the foray of Imagicaaworld into the Family Entertainment Centre (FEC) category. This asset light, in-city format is planned to be rolled out in malls and high footfall locations in the country. This collaboration entails exclusive rights to bring Hello Park to India, marking a major step in redefining family entertainment and experiential learning in the country.

Present across 50+ locations globally, Hello Park blends interactive projections, gaming, creativity, movement, and learningturning traditional play areas into intelligent, digital-enabled activity zones. Designed to stimulate imagination, teamwork, sensory development and problem-solving, each Hello Park offers immersive projection zones, interactive games & educational activities, birthday and party experiences, workshops, storytelling & creative sessions, family-friendly dining and entertainment spaces.

Nov 06 2025

