Imagicaa Next partners with Hello Park

To launch digital-physical (phygital) play parks for children in India
Imagicaa Next, wholly owned subsidiary of Imagicaaworld Entertainment, announced a landmark partnership with Hello Park, the world's largest chain of immersive, digital-physical (phygital) play parks for children. This partnership heralds the foray of Imagicaaworld into the Family Entertainment Centre (FEC) category. This asset light, in-city format is planned to be rolled out in malls and high footfall locations in the country. This collaboration entails exclusive rights to bring Hello Park to India, marking a major step in redefining family entertainment and experiential learning in the country.
Present across 50+ locations globally, Hello Park blends interactive projections, gaming, creativity, movement, and learningturning traditional play areas into intelligent, digital-enabled activity zones. Designed to stimulate imagination, teamwork, sensory development and problem-solving, each Hello Park offers immersive projection zones, interactive games & educational activities, birthday and party experiences, workshops, storytelling & creative sessions, family-friendly dining and entertainment spaces.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app