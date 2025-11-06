Yasho Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.71% to Rs 183.30 crore

Net profit of Yasho Industries rose 11.47% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.71% to Rs 183.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 167.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.183.30167.0718.0718.7619.3117.256.014.904.864.36

