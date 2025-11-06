Honeywell Automation Q2 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 120 cr

Honeywell Automation India reported a 3.82% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 119.5 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 115.1 crore in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 12.25% year on year to Rs 1,149.4 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2025.

During the quarter, profit before tax stood at Rs 160.7 crore, up 3.47% from Rs 155.3 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 13.53% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,032.9 crore in the September 2025 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 557.3 crore (up 7.31% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 201.6 crore (up 12.31% YoY) during the period under review.