SBI and Amundi India Holding to divest 10% stake in SBI Funds Management via IPO

State Bank of India (SBI) announced its decision to divest 3,20,60,000 equity shares, being equivalent to 6.3007% of total equity capital of SBI Funds Management (SBIFML) through Initial Public Offering (IPO), subject to regulatory approvals. Amundi India Holding, the other promoter of SBIFML will divest 1,88,30,000 equity shares, being equivalent to 3.7006% of total equity capital of SBIFML, with a total of 10.0013% stake comprising of 5,08,90,000 shares to be listed.

Both the promoters of SBIFML have jointly initiated the IPO, which will likely be completed in 2026.

Presently, SBI and Amundi India Holding hold 61.91% and 36.36% stake in SBIFML respectively.

SBIFML is the largest asset management company in the country with market share of 15.55% managing Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAAUM for Q2 FY2025-26) of Rs.11.99 trillion under various schemes of SBI Mutual Funds and AUM of Rs.16.32 trillion under Alternates as on 30th September 2025. SBI Chairman, Shri Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said, SBI Funds Management Limited (SBIFML) will be the third subsidiary of SBI to be listed after SBI Cards and SBI Life Insurance. Considering SBIFML's sustained strong performance and market leadership over the years, it is considered an opportune time to launch the IPO process. Apart from maximizing value realization for the existing stakeholders, the IPO will create opportunities for the general shareholders, broaden market participation and lead to increased awareness of products to a wider set of potential investors. This will further enhance the public visibility of the Company, thereby reinforcing its position as a leading player in the asset management industry.