Imagicaa temporarily shuts down Water Park at Surat

Imagicaaworld Entertainment announced that the company has received a notice from Fire Department of Surat Municipal Corporation (Notice). Due to the recent incident in Rajkot - Gujarat, the authorities have taken a view to update & review SOPs for various entertainment parks. The said notice advises to temporarily close the operation of water park - Aquamagicaa located at Opp. Dumbal Transport Godown, Canal Road, Parvat Patiya, Magob, Surat - 395 010, Gujarat (Water Park at Surat) w.e.f. 28 May 2024, pending the said SOP review.

It is informed to the Company that SOPs will be issued by the Municipal Authorities to entertainment parks and upon compliance thereof the Company will be allowed to resume the commercial operations of the said Water Park at Surat. It may be noted that the said Water Park at Surat was fully compliant with existing norms and was also BIS certified.

The company added, "We understand that similar notices have been issued to other entertainment parks in Surat to remain non-operational till the time new SOP will be issued by the Municipal Authorities. "

