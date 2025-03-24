Imagicaaworld Entertainment opens Aqua Imagicaa Water Park in Indore

Imagicaaworld Entertainment announced the launch of Aqua Imagicaa Water Park in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The park officially open to the public from today i.e. 24 March 2025.

Jai Malpani, Managing Director of Imagicaaworld Entertainment, shared, "We are excited to expand Aqua Imagicaa's presence with our second park in Indore making it the biggest water park in Madhya Pradesh and the 5th water park in our portfolio. This expansion increases our park count to 8 parks and brings us closer to our consumers and meets the increasing demand for quality water parks in India. As we continue to add one new park each year, Aqua Imagicaa Indore marks another step in fulfilling our promise to bring new, unique entertainment destinations across the country. This aligns with the company's vision to provide top-tier entertainment experiences to different catchments across India, further solidifying the company's position as a leader in the country's growing leisure and entertainment landscape.

