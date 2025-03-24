Indices set to open higher on strong FPI inflows

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty April 2025 futures contract is up 22 points, indicating a positive opening in the Nifty 50 index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 7,470.36 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 3,202.26 crore in the Indian equity market on 21 March 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 33419.92 crore (so far) in the secondary market during March 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 41748.97 crore in February 2024.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones index futures rose 215 points, signaling a strong opening for US stocks today. Media reports suggest that President Donald Trumps April 2 tariffs will be narrower and less stringent than initially feared, easing concerns about their economic impact.

Asian stocks showed a mixed trend on Monday as investors braced for Trumps looming April 2 tariff deadline.

In Japan, business activity shrank for the first time in five months. The au Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI fell to 48.3 in March, down from 49.0 in February, marking its ninth consecutive month of contraction. Meanwhile, the Services PMI dropped to 49.5 from 53.7, the first decline since mid-2024. A PMI reading below 50 indicates contraction.

Meanwhile, Chinese Premier Li Qiang warned of rising instability and urged nations to open up their markets.

On Friday, US market closed higher as Trump hinted at "flexibility" on tariffs, although he reaffirmed the April 2 deadline for reciprocal duties.

The S&P 500 rose 0.08% to 5,667.56 points, while the NASDAQ Composite rose 0.52% to 17,784.05 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.08% to 41,985.35 points.

Nike stock slipped over 5% after fiscal fourth-quarter revenue estimate came in below analysts expectations.

While stocks have rebounded from oversold levels, investors remain cautious. Until there is clarity on the tariff situationexpected by April 2the markets upside potential will likely remain limited.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks closed with substantial gains on Friday, rising for the fifth day in a row. This sustained rally was primarily driven by renewed foreign fund inflows into the cash market over the past two trading sessions, significantly bolstering investor confidence. The Nifty index closed just above the 23,350 mark, with media, energy, and PSU bank sectors experiencing strong demand. Conversely, the consumer durables, metals, and IT sectors faced declines.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 557.45 points, or 0.73%, to 76,905.51. The Nifty 50 index rallied 159.75 points, or 0.69%, to 23,350.40. In the five consecutive sessions, the Sensex and the Nifty have jumped 4.16% and 4.25%, respectively.

