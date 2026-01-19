Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IMF raises India GDP growth forecast to 7.3%

IMF raises India GDP growth forecast to 7.3%

Image
Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday raised its economic growth forecast for India for the 202526 financial year, citing stronger-than-expected momentum in recent quarters. IMF has revised India's GDP growth estimate for FY26 upward by 0.7 percentage points to 7.3 per cent, reflecting a better-than-anticipated performance in the third quarter and sustained strength heading into the fourth. However, IMF expects growth to ease to 6.4 per cent in 2026 and 2027 as temporary and cyclical factors supporting the economy begin to wane.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex settles 250 pts lower; Nifty ends below 25,600 level

Wipro Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

HDFC Bank Q3 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 18,564 cr

India stands at cusp of transformative growth in its reinsurance sector

British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story