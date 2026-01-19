Wipro Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

RBL Bank Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Subex Ltd and IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 January 2026.

Wipro Ltd tumbled 7.91% to Rs 246.1 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 40.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

RBL Bank Ltd lost 6.47% to Rs 304.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indigo Paints Ltd crashed 6.25% to Rs 1160.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2682 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2252 shares in the past one month. Subex Ltd fell 5.96% to Rs 10.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month. IDBI Bank Ltd corrected 5.31% to Rs 99. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.86 lakh shares in the past one month.