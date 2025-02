Inani Marbles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.62% to Rs 9.80 crore

Net loss of Inani Marbles & Industries reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 27.62% to Rs 9.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.9.8013.544.805.980.442.06-0.221.26-0.141.26

