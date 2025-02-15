Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Inani Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Inani Securities rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.300.30 0 OPM %0-6.67 -PBDT0.170.09 89 PBT0.080.04 100 NP0.060.03 100

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

