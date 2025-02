Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit declines 77.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.84% to Rs 19.33 crore

Net profit of Rasi Electrodes declined 77.03% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.84% to Rs 19.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.19.3320.751.664.430.531.140.330.990.170.74

