Incred Financial Services standalone net profit rises 48.52% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 2:19 PM IST
Sales rise 44.38% to Rs 385.40 crore

Net profit of Incred Financial Services rose 48.52% to Rs 93.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 62.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 44.38% to Rs 385.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 266.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales385.40266.94 44 OPM %64.8967.16 -PBDT129.9086.76 50 PBT125.6083.01 51 NP93.2462.78 49

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

