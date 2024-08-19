Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Arohan Financial Services standalone net profit rises 309.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 2:19 PM IST
Sales rise 35.89% to Rs 469.10 crore

Net profit of Arohan Financial Services rose 309.76% to Rs 104.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.89% to Rs 469.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 345.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales469.10345.21 36 OPM %29.5446.00 -PBDT138.5533.79 310 PBT138.5532.49 326 NP104.0825.40 310

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

