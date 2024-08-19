Arohan Financial Services standalone net profit rises 309.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.89% to Rs 469.10 crore

Net profit of Arohan Financial Services rose 309.76% to Rs 104.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.89% to Rs 469.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 345.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.469.10345.2129.5446.00138.5533.79138.5532.49104.0825.40

