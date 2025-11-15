Incredible Industries standalone net profit declines 25.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.09% to Rs 212.13 crore

Net profit of Incredible Industries declined 25.50% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 212.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 181.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.212.13181.171.811.703.432.362.191.021.492.00

