Kalyani Commercials standalone net profit declines 67.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.04% to Rs 118.39 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Commercials declined 67.57% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.04% to Rs 118.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

