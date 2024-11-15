Veljan Denison consolidated net profit rises 29.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.18% to Rs 37.34 crore

Net profit of Veljan Denison rose 29.00% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 37.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.37.3433.8924.5322.139.717.668.236.336.054.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News