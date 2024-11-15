Veljan Denison consolidated net profit rises 29.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.18% to Rs 37.34 croreNet profit of Veljan Denison rose 29.00% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 37.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales37.3433.89 10 OPM %24.5322.13 -PBDT9.717.66 27 PBT8.236.33 30 NP6.054.69 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News