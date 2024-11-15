Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veljan Denison consolidated net profit rises 29.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Veljan Denison consolidated net profit rises 29.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.18% to Rs 37.34 crore

Net profit of Veljan Denison rose 29.00% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 37.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales37.3433.89 10 OPM %24.5322.13 -PBDT9.717.66 27 PBT8.236.33 30 NP6.054.69 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sugar output slumps 44% in early 2024-25 season as mills delay crushing

Vecmocon raises $10 million in the first phase of Series A funding

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank looks to sell Rs 270 cr of micro-banking loans

Alibaba misses quarterly revenue estimates, cloud revenue rises 7%

Drone startup Airbound raises $1.7 million funding, to focus on deliveries

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story