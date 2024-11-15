Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 77.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 77.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 6:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 23.81% to Rs 30.81 crore

Net profit of Indrayani Biotech declined 77.98% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.81% to Rs 30.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales30.8140.44 -24 OPM %16.5918.05 -PBDT3.996.45 -38 PBT1.205.54 -78 NP1.225.54 -78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sugar output slumps 44% in early 2024-25 season as mills delay crushing

Vecmocon raises $10 million in the first phase of Series A funding

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank looks to sell Rs 270 cr of micro-banking loans

Alibaba misses quarterly revenue estimates, cloud revenue rises 7%

Drone startup Airbound raises $1.7 million funding, to focus on deliveries

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story