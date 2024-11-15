Indrayani Biotech consolidated net profit declines 77.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.81% to Rs 30.81 crore

Net profit of Indrayani Biotech declined 77.98% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 23.81% to Rs 30.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.30.8140.4416.5918.053.996.451.205.541.225.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News