Magnum Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd, Bharat Road Network Ltd, Avro India Ltd and Matrimony.com Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 October 2025.

Magnum Ventures Ltd crashed 13.16% to Rs 25 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14549 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29719 shares in the past one month.

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd lost 6.53% to Rs 128.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 816 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 311 shares in the past one month. Bharat Road Network Ltd tumbled 5.83% to Rs 21.49. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31911 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45529 shares in the past one month. Avro India Ltd plummeted 5.67% to Rs 148. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 955 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5627 shares in the past one month.