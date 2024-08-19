Indel Money standalone net profit declines 1.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.84% to Rs 78.52 crore

Net profit of Indel Money declined 1.73% to Rs 14.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 78.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 65.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

