Indel Money standalone net profit declines 1.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.84% to Rs 78.52 croreNet profit of Indel Money declined 1.73% to Rs 14.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 78.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 65.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales78.5265.52 20 OPM %65.4070.76 -PBDT20.8123.09 -10 PBT16.7720.26 -17 NP14.2214.47 -2
