India and Chile sign terms of reference for comprehensive economic partnership agreement negotiations

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
India and Chile signed the Terms of Reference (ToR) for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on 08 May 2025, marking a significant advancement in their bilateral trade relations. The two countries implemented a preferential trade agreement (PTA) in 2006 and are now planning to widen its scope for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA). The CEPA aims to build upon the existing PTA between the two nations and seeks to encompass a broader range of sectors, including digital services, investment promotion and cooperation, MSME, critical minerals etc. thereby enhancing economic integration and cooperation.

First Published: May 09 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

