Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.71 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 80.15% to Rs 20.31 crore

Net loss of Ideaforge Technology reported to Rs 25.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 80.15% to Rs 20.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 62.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 45.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 48.66% to Rs 161.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 314.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.31102.30 -80 161.22314.00 -49 OPM %-107.5814.56 --32.6817.67 - PBDT-17.6719.96 PL -33.0682.24 PL PBT-25.6914.14 PL -62.4061.07 PL NP-25.7110.33 PL -62.2845.27 PL

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

