SG Finserve standalone net profit declines 0.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.57% to Rs 54.12 crore

Net profit of SG Finserve declined 0.04% to Rs 23.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.57% to Rs 54.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.07% to Rs 80.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.85% to Rs 171.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 189.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

54.1258.55171.04189.7287.2788.4983.4089.1631.2231.99110.67105.1931.0831.91110.16105.0223.7923.8080.9978.58

