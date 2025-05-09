Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asarfi Hospital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Asarfi Hospital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 40.97% to Rs 33.89 crore

Net profit of Asarfi Hospital reported to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.97% to Rs 33.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 154.33% to Rs 10.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.86% to Rs 120.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 84.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales33.8924.04 41 120.5784.40 43 OPM %14.9616.43 -19.5319.02 - PBDT8.552.77 209 26.9915.03 80 PBT5.30-0.72 LP 14.316.24 129 NP3.59-0.21 LP 10.584.16 154

