Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 50.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Union Bank of India rose 50.57% to Rs 5011.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3328.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 5.13% to Rs 27869.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26509.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.66% to Rs 18026.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13797.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.01% to Rs 108417.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 100375.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

27869.0026509.87108417.27100375.5665.2964.6866.9666.816174.765281.2023423.8821508.226174.765281.2023423.8821508.225011.223328.2718026.9613797.11

