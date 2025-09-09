Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Strides Pharma arm partners with Kenox Pharma for nasal spray development

Strides Pharma arm partners with Kenox Pharma for nasal spray development

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Strides Pharma Science announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte, Singapore, has entered into a strategic product development partnership with Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Under the terms of the agreement, Strides will collaborate with Kenox on the development and regulatory filing of multiple nasal spray products for the US market, spanning various therapeutic indications.

The partnership aims to leverage Kenoxs specialized expertise in OINDPs and Strides strong presence in regulated markets.

We are delighted to announce this partnership with Kenox, a company that brings deep technical expertise in the OINDP space, said Aditya Kumar, executive director business development, Strides Pharma Science. Nasal sprays have consistently been a key focus area for Strides, and this collaboration builds on the solid progress weve already made in this domain. With our continued investments in capabilities and capacities at our US facility, these products are a natural extension of our strategy to grow in the nasal spray technology segment. Kenoxs formulation and development strengths perfectly complement our manufacturing and go-to-market capabilities, enabling us to accelerate the expansion of our nasal spray portfolio in the US market.

Dr. Sitaram Velaga, founder, president, and CEO of Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc., added, Our strategic partnership with Strides marks a significant milestone for Kenox. This collaboration validates our expertise in the OINDP space and enables us to leverage our capabilities to bring important drug products to patients worldwide at an affordable price.

The partnership aims to advance a pipeline of nasal spray products for the US market, combining Strides strong commercial presence with Kenoxs specialized OINDP expertise to deliver high-quality, affordable therapies to patients.

The companys consolidated net profit plunged 96.8% to Rs 105.59 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 3,349.58 crore reported in Q1 FY25. Meanwhile, net sales increased 6.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,119.47 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Strides Pharma Science rose 0.07% to Rs 881.70 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

