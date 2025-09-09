Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 28,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 28,000 crore

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.01% Government Security 2030 for a notified amount of Rs 15,000 crore and (ii) 7.24% Government Security 2055 for a notified amount of Rs 13,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on September 12, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Strides Pharma partners with Kenox with eye on US nasal spray market

Volumes soar at 360 ONE WAM Ltd counter

BSE SME Goel Construction Company builds a towering debut on Dalal Street

Stock Alert: HUDCO, Strides Pharma Science, Morepen Laboratories, Indian Overseas Bank, Arisinfra Solutions

HUDCO inks MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority for infrastructure projects

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story