Volumes soar at 360 ONE WAM Ltd counter

360 ONE WAM Ltd recorded volume of 4.88 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 49.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9772 shares
360 ONE WAM Ltd recorded volume of 4.88 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 49.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9772 shares. The stock gained 0.24% to Rs.1,041.95. Volumes stood at 4630 shares in the last session.
The Ramco Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 3.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 49.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6120 shares. The stock increased 0.20% to Rs.1,051.15. Volumes stood at 6206 shares in the last session.
Tanla Platforms Ltd clocked volume of 82525 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26211 shares. The stock gained 2.10% to Rs.674.85. Volumes stood at 14622 shares in the last session.
Britannia Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 35806 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11962 shares. The stock increased 0.24% to Rs.6,131.15. Volumes stood at 4923 shares in the last session.
Action Construction Equipment Ltd witnessed volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55843 shares. The stock increased 6.18% to Rs.1,127.00. Volumes stood at 36676 shares in the last session.
