Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at 360 ONE WAM Ltd counter

Volumes soar at 360 ONE WAM Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

360 ONE WAM Ltd recorded volume of 4.88 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 49.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9772 shares

The Ramco Cements Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 September 2025.

360 ONE WAM Ltd recorded volume of 4.88 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 49.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9772 shares. The stock gained 0.24% to Rs.1,041.95. Volumes stood at 4630 shares in the last session.

The Ramco Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 3.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 49.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6120 shares. The stock increased 0.20% to Rs.1,051.15. Volumes stood at 6206 shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd clocked volume of 82525 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26211 shares. The stock gained 2.10% to Rs.674.85. Volumes stood at 14622 shares in the last session.

Britannia Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 35806 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11962 shares. The stock increased 0.24% to Rs.6,131.15. Volumes stood at 4923 shares in the last session.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd witnessed volume of 1.59 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55843 shares. The stock increased 6.18% to Rs.1,127.00. Volumes stood at 36676 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE SME Goel Construction Company builds a towering debut on Dalal Street

Stock Alert: HUDCO, Strides Pharma Science, Morepen Laboratories, Indian Overseas Bank, Arisinfra Solutions

HUDCO inks MoU with Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority for infrastructure projects

IRB Infra gains as August toll collections rise 12% YoY to Rs 563 cr

Alpex Solar rises on bagging Rs 345-cr order solar module order

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story