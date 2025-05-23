Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India calls for dismantling of export controls among BRICS members

India calls for dismantling of export controls among BRICS members

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 15th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting was held on 21st May 2025 under the Presidency of Brazil, with the theme, Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance. India used the platform to oppose export controls among BRICS members, encouraging mutual support within the bloc. As India prepares to assume the BRICS Presidency in 2026, it commended the solution-oriented approach of the Brazilian Presidency in addressing critical trade issues.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bondada Engineering receives solar power project of Rs 9000 cr

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Hexaware Technologies opens new office in Chicago

INR snaps three-day losing streak to end with good gains

Board of JTEKT India appoints Vikas Goel as CFO

First Published: May 23 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story