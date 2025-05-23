India calls for dismantling of export controls among BRICS members

The 15th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting was held on 21st May 2025 under the Presidency of Brazil, with the theme, Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance. India used the platform to oppose export controls among BRICS members, encouraging mutual support within the bloc. As India prepares to assume the BRICS Presidency in 2026, it commended the solution-oriented approach of the Brazilian Presidency in addressing critical trade issues.

