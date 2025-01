India Cements consolidated net profit rises 18153.73% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.48% to Rs 940.81 crore

Net profit of India Cements rose 18153.73% to Rs 122.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 15.48% to Rs 940.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1113.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.940.811113.06-20.204.17-217.1014.25-272.35-42.37122.300.67

