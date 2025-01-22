Dalmia Bharat consolidated net profit declines 76.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 11.74% to Rs 3181.00 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat declined 76.81% to Rs 61.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 263.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.74% to Rs 3181.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3604.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3181.003604.00 -12 OPM %16.0621.61 -PBDT447.00731.00 -39 PBT83.00361.00 -77 NP61.00263.00 -77

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

