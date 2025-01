Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 54.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.70% to Rs 5.63 crore

Net profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services declined 54.30% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.70% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5.636.6036.0650.912.003.371.893.271.172.56

