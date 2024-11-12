Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 44.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 12.35% to Rs 42.71 crore

Net profit of India Gelatine & Chemicals declined 44.02% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.35% to Rs 42.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales42.7148.73 -12 OPM %8.6615.56 -PBDT5.469.29 -41 PBT4.108.10 -49 NP3.095.52 -44

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

