India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 44.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.35% to Rs 42.71 crore

Net profit of India Gelatine & Chemicals declined 44.02% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.35% to Rs 42.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 48.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.42.7148.738.6615.565.469.294.108.103.095.52

