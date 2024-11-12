Eyantra Ventures standalone net profit rises 385.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 183.93% to Rs 6.36 crore

Net profit of Eyantra Ventures rose 385.71% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 183.93% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.362.24 184 OPM %9.124.02 -PBDT0.640.09 611 PBT0.640.09 611 NP0.340.07 386

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

