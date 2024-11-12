Eyantra Ventures standalone net profit rises 385.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 183.93% to Rs 6.36 crore

Net profit of Eyantra Ventures rose 385.71% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 183.93% to Rs 6.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.362.249.124.020.640.090.640.090.340.07

