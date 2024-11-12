Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.16 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2842.11% to Rs 22.36 crore

Net Loss of Oil Country Tubular reported to Rs 13.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2842.11% to Rs 22.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.22.360.7629.92-356.585.74-4.00-9.94-16.95-13.16-14.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News