Siemens jumps after Q4 earnings

Siemens rose 3.31% to Rs 3,185.10 after the company posted a stable Q4 FY2025 performance.

Siemens reported a 16% year-on-year rise in revenue to Rs 5,171 crore in Q4 FY25, supported by strong traction in the Mobility and Smart Infrastructure segments. New orders increased 10.5% to Rs 4,800 crore, while the order backlog stood at a robust Rs 42,253 crore, up 6% from the previous year.

Operating profit grew 14.6% year-on-year to Rs 566 crore in Q4 FY25. Profit after tax came in at Rs 485 crore, 7.1% lower than the Rs 523 crore reported in Q4 FY24 as the base quarter had benefited from a one-time Rs 69 crore gain from a property sale. Excluding this, profitability remained broadly stable.

Managing director & CEO Sunil Mathur said the quarters growth was driven by strong performance in Mobility and Smart Infrastructure, even as Digital Industries saw softer volumes due to a low opening order backlog and muted private capex. He added that improving consumption trendshelped by tax cuts and GST reformscould eventually translate into a pick-up in private sector capex. The board has already approved aligning the companys financial year to AprilMarch. The current transition year spans 18 months, from October 1, 2024 to March 31, 2026. Siemens is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure and mobility. It mpowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable.