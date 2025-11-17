Easy Trip tanks on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Easy Trip Planners dropped 3.14% to Rs 7.71 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 32.70 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 25.87 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.Revenue from operations fell 18.2% YoY to Rs 118.34 crore in Q2 FY26.
Loss before tax stood at Rs 45.56 crore as against Rs 37.24 crore reported in the same period last year.
Total expenses increased 6.77% to Rs 120.34 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 112.70 crore in Q2 FY25. Service cost stood at Rs 14.44 crore (up 3.92% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 31.17 crore (up 24.43% YoY), and advertising and sales promotion expenses stood at Rs 22.15 crore (down 9.48%) during the period under review.
Gross booking revenue (GBR) declined 5.63% to Rs 1,958.70 crore as compared with Rs 2,075.64 crore in Q2 FY25.
Easy Trip Planners, the operator of EaseMyTrip.com, is the fastest-growing, 2nd-largest company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotel and holiday packages, rail tickets, and bus tickets.
