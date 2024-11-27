India Glycols incorporates subsidiary in India

India Glycols informed that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named, IGL Spirits in India.

The company will initially subscribe to 10,000 equity shares at face value of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 1,00,000 in cash.

The company will carry on business of spirits and related products.

India Glycols (IGL) manufactures green technology-based bulk, specialty and performance chemicals and natural gums, spirits, industrial gases, sugar and nutraceuticals. IGL operates under three broad segments: bio-based specialities & performance chemicals (BSPC), potable spirits (PS) and ennature biopharma (EB).

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 30.8% on 24.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 961.20 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The counter rallied 3.29% to end at Rs 1196.85 on Tuesday, 26 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News