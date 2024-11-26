Shakti Pumps allots 10.01 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Shakti Pumps (India) has allotted at its meeting held on 26 November 2024, has confirmed the allotment of 10,01,75,500 equity shares of Rs. 10 each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in the proportion of 5:1, i.e., 5 (Five) new fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10 each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10 each, to the eligible members of the Company whose names appeared in the Register of Members / Register of the Beneficial Owners, as on 25 November 2024, the Record Date' fixed for this purpose.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 120,21,06,000 divided into 12,02,10,600 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

