Shakti Pumps allots 10.01 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Shakti Pumps (India) has allotted at its meeting held on 26 November 2024, has confirmed the allotment of 10,01,75,500 equity shares of Rs. 10 each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in the proportion of 5:1, i.e., 5 (Five) new fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10 each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10 each, to the eligible members of the Company whose names appeared in the Register of Members / Register of the Beneficial Owners, as on 25 November 2024, the Record Date' fixed for this purpose.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 120,21,06,000 divided into 12,02,10,600 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

