Zen Technologies bags Indian patent for its military training simulator (T90 CGS)

Zen Technologies announced the Grant of its Indian Patent for the "T90 Containerized Crew Gunnery Simulator" on 25 November 2024. This patent is Company's 20th Patent awarded in the calendar year 2024, and the 10th in the financial year 2024-25.

Proficiency in Tank Gunnery is the most important criteria in evaluating an Armoured Regiment's 'Fitness for War'. The responsibility for gunnery lies with the Commander and Gunner in a tank crew.

The T90 Containerized Crew Gunnery Simulator (T90 CGS) is an advanced, innovative system designed to provide a highly immersive and interactive training experience to increase the gunnery proficiency of the T-90 tank commander and gunner. The system replicates the battlefield conditions and operational tasks of the T90 tank, providing realistic targets with AI reactions.

The simulator replicates the interior of the turret of the T-90 incorporating two dedicated stations for the gunner and commander, each equipped with realistic controls and systems found in the T90 tank. The system features a 3-degree-of-freedom motion platform, ensuring a lifelike experience during firing exercises, and a high degree of customization for instructors to tailor the training scenarios to specific needs from individual proficiency training to crew integration exercises against time.

Zen Technologies continues to lead in the field of military training simulators, with this new patent reinforcing the company's commitment to advancing defence technology.

The T90 CGS will enable more cost-effective and localized training solutions for the Indian Armed Forces, while also catering to other international markets. This aligns with the national vision of self-reliance and indigenization in defense manufacturing, while also offering international customers a high-quality, versatile training system designed to meet diverse operational requirements.

