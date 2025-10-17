Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India needs to fire on all cylinders for 8% or more growth says IMF's Krishna Srinivasan

India needs to fire on all cylinders for 8% or more growth says IMF's Krishna Srinivasan

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the Asia and Pacific Department, International Monetary Fund, has stated that India is growing at 6.6 percent this year before slowing to 6.2 percent next year, and that slowdown next year is because of the higher tariffs of 50 percent. However, he noted that if one looks at India's fundamentals, growth is good, inflation's coming down, fiscal deficit is well-managed. If India has to grow at the rate at which you're talking about in terms of being Viksit Bharat by 2047, India has to fire on all cylinders, strengthen domestic demand, strengthen integration within India. The GST reforms go in that direction, which will provide a fillip to consumption and improve domestic demand.

There is an opportunity here for India to integrate itself in global supply chains. And for that, there are many things India needs to do. This would entail trade liberalization and improvement in the business environment. There are lots of regulations which impede, you know, the ability of the private sector to unleash its full potential. India needs to fire on all cylinders if you want to get to 8 percent or more growth and meet the objective of Viksit Bharat, he stated further.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty tad above 25,650; FMCG shares advance

Zee Entertainment slides after Q2 PAT slumps 63% YoY to Rs 77 cr

RBI governor say digital public platforms have proved to be central to inclusive growth in India

India and Brazil set to deepen MERCOSUR-India Trade Agreement

Kings Infra Ventures jumps after USFDA approves Turtle Excluder Device

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story