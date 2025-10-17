Nifty tad above 25,650; FMCG shares advance

The key equity indices traded with modest gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,650 mark. FMCG shares extending gains for the third consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 347.78 points or 0.42% to 83,815.44. The Nifty 50 index rose 102.90 points or 0.40% to 25,688.20.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.06%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,729 shares rose and 1,874 shares fell. A total of 239 shares were unchanged.

New Listing: Shares of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company were currently trading at Rs 109.45 at 10:20 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 3.25% as compared with the issue price of Rs 106. The scrip was listed at 106, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 111.05 and a low of 105.95. On the BSE, over 22.24 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index rose 1.08% to 56,458.15. The index rose 4.14% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Radico Khaitan (up 2.32%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.31%), Nestle India (up 1.23%), Marico (up 1.11%), Dabur India (up 0.97%), ITC (up 0.93%), Godrej Consumer Products (up 0.82%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 0.81%), United Breweries (up 0.77%) and Britannia Industries (up 0.54%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Wipro tumbled 4.51% to Rs 242.30 after the IT companys consolidated net profit declined 2.53% to Rs 3,246.2 crore despite a 2.54% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 22,697.3 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q1 FY26. Sunteck Realty rallied 3.88% to Rs 453.75 after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 41.4% to Rs 48.97 crore on a 49.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 252.37 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.