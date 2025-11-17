India Nippon Electricals consolidated net profit rises 9.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.88% to Rs 272.56 crore

Net profit of India Nippon Electricals rose 9.64% to Rs 23.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.88% to Rs 272.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 209.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.272.56209.8510.8311.2536.3532.4132.0828.4623.2021.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News